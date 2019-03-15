Share:

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday has advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers to stay calm and don’t go for protest.

In a message, the former PM expressed satisfaction over country’s law and justice, adding “I was neither involved in irregularities not committed any corruption. “

I always gave priority to country’s interest during my tenure, he added.

Earlier, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition has been fixed for hearing by the Supreme Court on March 19.

The accountability court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.