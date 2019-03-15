Share:

Lahore- The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 46 businesses of quacks during the last four days. The PHC enforcement teams had checked 400 treatment centres in five cities, including Lahore. Out of these, 46 quackery outlets were closed down, while businesses were changed on 142 centres. The maximum 17 quacks’ centres were sealed in Chichawatni (Sahiwal district), Gujrat 11, nine each in Kasur and Sheikhupura. In Lahore, the team had visited 46 centres, and sealed five quacks’ businesses, which included Aijaz Clinic, Khalid Naushahi Medical Store, Awais Clinic, Ramzan Clinic and Allah Ditta Clinic.