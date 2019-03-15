Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday inaugurated ‘Sarsabz Sindh’ campaign under which two billion saplings would be planted across the province in next five years. After planting a sapling at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park here, Bilawal said that tree plantation was essential under climate change and that’s why it has remained focus of the party. He said that the former President Asif Ali Zaradri had given the concept of ‘one man one tree’ as the Minister for Environment in Benazir Bhutto’s cabinet. “We are carrying out tree plantation under the vision of former President,” he added.

The PPP chief said that plantation has been the focus of his party, adding that they had broke Guinness World Record for three times by planting the largest numbers of mangroves in a single day. “We would carried out plantation drive across the province at parks, along the sides of rivers and canals so that we could cater the under climate change,” he said.

Bilawal added that besides environment-friendly trees, they are going to plant fruit trees as well for the people. “This is a very good initiative and the efforts Sindh government’s wildlife department are commendable,” said the PPP Chairman. Later replying to journalists’ questions, Bilawal said that unfortunately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s some members have adopted Narendra Modi’s policy of declaring opposition ‘enemy of the state’ if it raises some queries for the betterment of the country. He said that three ministers of the federal government are publicly supporting banned outfits.

Terming the statement of Finance Minister Asad Umar as shameful and regrettable, the PPP Chairman wondered that how could a minister ask the people to be alert as the wave of inflation is just around the corner. Reiterating his demand of resignation from the Finance Minister in the wake inflation, Bilawal said, “The federal government should oust such irresponsible, apathetic and inhuman ministers from the cabinet.

“The people have been hit hard by inflation Tsunami but the federal government instead of resolving their miseries, are busy in passing such remarks,” he regretted.

When asked, the PPP Chairman said that conspiracies are being hatched to topple their provincial government, adding that political engineering are bring made for long. He said worst rigging was made in the last general elections yet the PPP emerged victorious from Sindh. “When they failed to manipulate elections results in Sindh, they are now trying other lame tactics to topple our government. This is anti-democratic way, we have foiled these conspiracies in the past and would do so in future as well,” he added