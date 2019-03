Share:

LAHORE : Members of the Sharif family including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Begum, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail, here on Thursday.

They inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif and also tried to convince him to get medical treatment from hospital, said the party sources.

A number of PML-N workers were also present outside the jail.