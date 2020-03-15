Share:

KANDHKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kash­more has completely failed to chalk out a comprehensive plan to battle against the coronavirus.

This is evident as wedding pari­ties, religious and other gather­ings continue unabated despite clear directions issued by Sindh chief minister.

So far, neither emergency center has been set up anywhere in the district nor health safety kits and testing facilities have been provid­ed at RHCs, THQs, DHQs.

This is more alarming given that the World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

Similarly, the district adminis­tration has also failed to provide masks for general public, while information material regarding COVID- 19 is missing from all the key points of the district.

Even the district health officer appears to be in a deep slumber as no measures has been taken to establish any emergency centre.

It is worth mentioning here that while the world is pulling up the socks to fight this deadly virus that has already taken over thousands of precious lives, cinemas, sporting events and business conferences have either been postponed or can­celled, the district adminis­tration is still oblivious to the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commis­sioner Dadu Shah Zaman Khurro has imposed a ban on all kinds of big gatherings in all tehsils of the district namely Mehar, Khair Pur Nathan Shah, Dadu and Johi.

Speaking to the media, he said heavy fines would be imposed on those found breaking the rule