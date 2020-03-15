TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN - Isolation wards have been set up at city’s hospitals as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of coronavirus. The isolation wards were set up on the directives of provincial health department, considering rise in cases of the virus in Karachi and Hyderabad.
District Health Officer Dr Yousif Jehjo, when contacted, told The Nation that so far isolation wards, each having 10 beds, had been set up at the Civil Hospital, while a four-bed isolation ward had been set up at Taluka Hospital, Tando Ghulam Hyder.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner TMK Yasir Bhatti said that although no case of the coronavirus had been reported from the district as yet, but still complete arrangements had been made to combat the possible deterioration in the situation.