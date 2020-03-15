Share:

TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN - Isolation wards have been set up at city’s hos­pitals as a precautionary measure against the pos­sible spread of coronavi­rus. The isolation wards were set up on the direc­tives of provincial health department, considering rise in cases of the virus in Karachi and Hyder­abad.

District Health Officer Dr Yousif Jehjo, when contacted, told The Na­tion that so far isolation wards, each having 10 beds, had been set up at the Civil Hospital, while a four-bed isolation ward had been set up at Taluka Hospital, Tando Ghulam Hyder.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Deputy Commis­sioner TMK Yasir Bhatti said that although no case of the coronavirus had been reported from the district as yet, but still complete arrangements had been made to combat the possible deterioration in the situation.