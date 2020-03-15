Share:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have discussed the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and recent attacks on the Taji military base in Iraq, Downing Street said in a press release.

"Ahead of a call with G7 leaders on the outbreak the prime minister and the president agreed on the importance of international coordination to accelerate progress on the development of a vaccine and to prevent economic disruption for our citizens", it said.

The two leaders also discussed recent attacks on the Taji base in Iraq, in which two US troops and one UK serviceman were killed. Johnson and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the fight against terrorists in Iraq.

On Wednesday evening, more than 15 small missiles were fired at the Taji military bas, where US-led coalition forces are stationed. Three servicemen were killed and another 12 were injured. Tahsin Khafaji, a spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, stated on Thursday that Iraqi troops were also affected by the shelling. On Saturday, the base was shelled again.