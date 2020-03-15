Share:

LAHORE - Karachi’s youth hockey team is on a tour of Punjab, where it will play a series of matches in some of the main centres of hockey in Punjab including Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gojra and Lahore. On their last leg of the tour, the Karachi Youth has reached Lahore. Here, they will play two matches each against Dar Hockey Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy. During their whirlwind tour, the Karachi side, comprising almost entirely of under 20 boys, has come across some strong sides such as an International XI in Sargodha, which was entirely made up of Olympians and internationals. “We won some matches and lost a few, but it has been a great learning experience throughout. Some of the boys have shown promise and could go a long way,” said the Karachi Youth team’s officials. In Lahore, the Karachi Youth’s two matches against Dar Hockey Academy are scheduled on January 15 and 16 at Johar Town Hockey Stadium as the push off is at 3:00 pm.