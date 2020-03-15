Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in their final game of the round robin of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 today (Sunday) here at empty Gaddafi Stadium at 2:00 pm.

Qalandars are now at number four on the points table as they lost five of their total nine matches, they played so far. The team though has recovered well and has earned eight points with a net run-rate of -0.175, yet this last round robin match is a must-win encounter for them to keep their chances of playing play-offs alive. Ben Dunk is the top-scorer for Lahore Qalandars with 266 runs at a strike rate of almost 190. He has the best of 99*. Mohammad Hafeez has also added 217 at 35 plus. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Samit Patel have picked up 11 and 9 wickets respectively with both having bagged a 4-fer each.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are sitting at the top of the points table with 6 victories and one defeat in total nine games, they played so far. They have 14 points with a net run-rate of +1.307. Shan Masood is the top-scorer for Sultans with 211 runs at an average of 30 plus and a strike rate of over 125. He has the best of 61. Rilee Rossouw is behind him with an average of 47 and a strike rate of 150 plus. Sohail Tanvir has 10 scalps for Sultans while Imran Tahir has picked up 10 wickets from seven innings for Sultans, including the best of 3-28.

After the huge loss against Karachi Kings in their last game, the chances of Lahore Qalandars’ progressing to the play-offs of the PSL are now severely hang in the balance. The victory against Multan Sultans in final game of the round robin is must for Qalandars to confirm their place in the top four. The thrashing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings is not the type of form that the Qalandars would want to take into this must-win encounter but unlike the rest of the tournament, they are yet to suffer any loss of their overseas players.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi to seal spot in the PSL 2020. Zeeshan Ashraf scored half-century to help Sultans to 154-6 but they looked in trouble as Zalmi honed in on that target and they needed some strong bowling at the death to ensure they were able to hang on to win by three runs. With numerous overseas players returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sultans will have to cope without James Vince and Rilee Rossouw with that pair impressing during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will play against Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of the PSL 2020 at the Karachi’s National Stadium. Karachi Kings are placed at the second spot with four wins and three defeats from eight games. They have nine points and a net run rate of -0.227.

They will be up against Quetta Gladiators who are placed at the bottom of the pile with 3 wins and 5 losses from 9 matches. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -1.052. Jason Roy is the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 233 runs from 8 games at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 120. Shane Watson has also contributed with 181 runs.

Mohammad Hasnain is leading the bowling charts with 14 wickets from 8 games and the best of 4/25. Babar Azam has scored the most runs for Karachi Kings with 302 runs at an average of 60. Alex Hales has also been good with 239 runs at 59. Among the bowlers, Amir has been good with the best of 4/25 while conceding runs at under 8. He has picked up 10 wickets and has formed a good pair with Chris Jordan who has 9 scalps.

SQUADS (PROBABLES)

LAHORE QALANDARS: Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas (wk), David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Salman Irshad, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain.

MULTAN SULTANS: Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).