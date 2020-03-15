Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice , Mamoonur Rashid Sheikh will retire on March 18 this month.

The new Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) will take oath on March 19, 2020.

The oath-taking ceremony of nominated LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will be held on March 19 at the Governor House Lahore.

Punjab Governor Ghulam Sarwar Khan will take oath from Justice Muhammad Qasim.

The nominated Chief Justice family members, Lahore High Court judges, senior lawyers, and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and member Punjab Assembly will attend the oath taking ceremony.