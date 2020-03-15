Share:

MULTAN-Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that new provinces can be created only with consultation of all the stakeholders.

While talking to the media at the residence of senior politician Javed Hashmi, flanked by PML-N’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the PML-N had remarkably controlled inflation and unemployment in the country during its tenure. He further said that the PML-N had introduced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would change fate of the country. The PML-N leader also claimed that the opposition parties are united for cause of the masses.

While praising political role of Javed Hashmi, Abbasi added that the Javed Hashmi had taught them to remain steadfast and never lose courage while facing imprisonment.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N government had gifted the region with motorway besides many other development projects.

Earlier, Javed Hashmi had welcomed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal and said that both the leaders had sacrificed a lot for democracy in the country.

Isolation centre at DHQ Hospital

The district administration on Saturday decided to set-up an isolation centre at under-constructed District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Multan, consisting of 100 beds to avert Coronavirus threats.

Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq and DC Aamer Khattak visited the DHQ Hospital to review the required arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that there is no emergency situation regarding Coronavirus in Multan Division. However, all arrangements are being made as precautionary measures.

Food safety teams seal three units

Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) food safety teams have sealed another three food points and seized unhygienic food items over sub-standard production and storage, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said that safety teams under the supervision of DG Food Authority Irfan Memon conducted raids at different cities, including Sargodha and Mianwali. The teams sealed three units; New Sargodha Marketing Shop, Zam Zam Shop and Niazi Store.