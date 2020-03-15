Share:

At least three people including a woman died while another was critically injured as car crashed into tree here on Sunday.

Police said that due to over speeding, a car coming to Bahawalpur from Chishtian got out of control of driver and crashed into a tree near Khand Mor in Khairpur Tamewali area in suburbs of Bahawalpur.

A woman among three people died on the spot in the accident while another sustained critical wounds.

The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.