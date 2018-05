Share:

LAHORE:-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was discharged from Services Hospital on Monday. Ahsan was shot at and injured during a corner meeting at Kanjroor area of Narowal district on May 6. He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital and later airlifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital where he remained under treatment for nine days. A 22-year-old man attempted assassination over changes in the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat law.–