JHANG:-Four persons of a same family died in an accident occurred here on Jhang-Multan Road early Monday morning. According to Rescue 1122, a car collided with a trailer near Maluwana Mor. As a result four persons of a same family, residents of Haveli Lal, were killed on spot. They were identified as Jabir, Ishaq, Sikandar and Mohsin. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital.