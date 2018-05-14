Share:

KHANEWAL-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday fired a broadside at the PTI chairman and PPP co-chairman, saying both the leaders are two sides of same coin.

"Both the PTI and PPP failed to deliver any good as people of KPK and Sindh are much annoyed with their performance during the past five years."

Addressing a big public gathering here at railway ground in Khanewal Monday evening, the Punjab CM termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan the [chief] of liars. "All he (Imran) does is throw allegations at others," Shehbaz Sharif declared, adding that the PTI chief has ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Zardari has ruined Sindh.

He remarked that Imran only tells lies and stages sit-ins. "They have both wasted time. Imran goes [to holiday] in the mountains when dengue [virus] hits KP," Shehbaz Sharif pointed out. "On the other hand, the PML-N government in centre as well as in Punjab delivered and completed hundreds of mega projects," the PML-N supremo enumerated.

He claimed that when they came to power, electricity loadshedding was at its peak and all sectors the country were plagued with energy worst energy crises, adding that but in 2018 with the help of almighty Allah, the PML-N has added about 10,000 MW into the national grid and now there is no loadshedding across the country.

The Punjab chief minister boasted that today he inaugurated a number of mega projects completed in very short period of time with billions of rupees. Shehbaz Sharif said that 125 latest computerized beds have been added to the existing capacity of DHQ Hospital Khanewal, which has now increased to 250 beds.

Referring to the performance of his government in the health sector, Shehbaz Sharif regretted that Pakistan is among the 10 top countries suffering from hepatitis and for the treatment of hepatitis and kidney, a well-equipped ward of international standard has been inaugurated and are functional at Pakistan Kidney and Lever Institute (PKLI) in Lahore.

He said that in this hospital new children ward, CT scan machine and other modern facilities have been provided and all these services would be free for residents of the area. "Now people of Khanewal can get free treatment [without going to Multan]," he claimed.

"We will also build a medical college in Khanewal if the PML-N comes into power in the general elections later this year," Shehbaz Sharif promise.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated mega project of interchange flyover constructed at Niazi Chowk and bypass Road, connecting Multan-Khanewal-Lahore Road with Khanewal - Maitla Chowk - Lodhran-Bahawalpur Road.

The 100km long road has been completed with a huge amount of Rs22 billion. Shehbaz Sharif also announced the establishment of a Khanewal sub-campus of Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan, sub-campus of University of Medical Sciences and a campus of BZU Multan in Jhanian.

In his speech, the chief minister also announced 20 speedo bus for Khanewal district, 10 each buses for Multan-Khanewal rout and Multan-Jahanian rout. The chief minister vowed to transform Sindh into Punjab, and Karachi into Lahore.

"Vote for PML-N [again], and I will make Karachi [just like] Lahore."Interest-free loans worth Rs40 billion have been provided to the youth, he added. Large number of party workers and activists of PML-N and their local leaders reached railway ground. They all were holding party flags, banners, and placards.

Earlier, local MNAs and MPAs of the area including MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, former provincial minister Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha, MNA Iftikhar Nazir, MPA, Aamir Hiraj, Ch Fazalur Rehman, district president PML-N Rao Sadat Ali Khan and Begum Majeeda Wayne also addressing the public meeting.

The police had made foolproof security arrangements for security of the gathering.