rawalpindi-A large number of transporters plying between Murree and Rawalpindi on Monday staged a protest on Murree Expressway against elimination of terminals from Faizabad.

The transporters chanted slogans against the government and other authorities. The protestors blocked Murree Expressway besides suspending the transport service for Murree and other cities.

According to details, scores of private transporters gathered at Murree GT Road Toll Plaza and agitated against the decision of removal of bus terminal from Faizabad from where the passenger coaches pick and drop passengers. Murree Expressway and old Murree Road were blocked by protestors for traffic movement that triggered a massive traffic jam in Barakahu and its suburbs.

Ahmed Ali, a driver, told media that the government has decided to remove our terminal from Faizabad. He said the transporters earned the bread and butter for their families by providing travel facilities to passengers but the government is out on a mission to kill the transporters economically.

“We will not allow anyone to steal our bread. We will expand our protest to the parliament house if the government not accepted our genuine demands,” Salim Abbasi, another transporter said. He was of view that the government should provide us with alternative terminals for continuing our services between Murree and other cities. Many others also rejected the decision of the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, the passengers and tourists are facing trouble because of the suspension of passenger vehicles between Murree and Rawalpindi.