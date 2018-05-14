Share:

SIALKOT-Ambassador of Vietnam in Pakistan Mr Pham Hoang Kim has stressed a need for boosting the trade volume between Pakistan and his country.

He said that Vietnam was keen to further strengthen bilateral trade ties with Pakistan. He said that Vietnam was also intending to increase mutual trade volume in favour of Pakistan. He was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He asked the Sialkot exporters to divert their business activities to Vietnam. He also asked them to tap the trade markets of Vietnam, saying that the exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the Vietnam markets.

He added that the time was high to develop the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam. He said that there were also bright opportunities to establish strong business-to-business contacts between Sialkot and Hanoi chambers of commerce and industry. He said that strong contacts could help boost the mutual trade ties.

Addressing the meeting, President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zahid Latif Malik said that Pakistan and Vietnam also enjoy improving economic and trade relations. The bilateral relations between Vietnam and Pakistan in recent years have been considerably improved, he said.

He added that with strenuous efforts from both the sides we both could truly tap the potential that lies in the markets of Vietnam and Pakistan. He said that the mutual trade was around US $ 610 million with balance of trade was in favour of Vietnam.

He said both Pakistan and Vietnam should work to relax tariff and duties on items of interest from both the sides.

He said that both the countries should facilitate single country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations.