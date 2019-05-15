Share:

LAHORE - After stepping down as finance minister, Asad Umar has refused to talk about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the deteriorating economic situation of the country. According to details, when Asad Umar was questioned about the IMF programme, he simply said: “What does it have to do with me now? “Ask me about the prices of Samosa and Pakora,” he said.

Asad said that he is no more a part of the government and he is only a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member. “So whatever is happening now, ask about it from relevant advisors and ministers,” he added.

Pakistan and the IMF have reached an agreement on Sunday under which the Fund would provide $6billion Extended Fund Facility over the period of three years. Asad had played an important role in negotiating the deal while he was the finance minister.