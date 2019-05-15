Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will appear before NAB authorities and record his statement on May 17 (Friday), said his spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar yesterday.

The Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau has summoned Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto in M/s Park Lane case on Friday.

Bilawal had already recorded his statement in this case and NAB investigation team had given a questionair to the PPP chairman with the instruction to submit it back within 10 days.

Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari jointly own the Park Lane Estate company. The Bureau had started an inquiry against them on charges of illegally transferring forest land to the firm during PPP government’s last tenure.

The spokesperson said Bilwal had also responded all questions of NAB investigators on his previous hearing.

Rejecting reports that the party chairman would not appear before NAB, Khokhar said that such reports were unfounded and the media should uphold its reputation and report verified news instead of spreading rumours.

Everybody knows who is behind ‘NABgardi’, says Bilawal

He further blamed NAB and said that it had become an instrument of the government and it was used as revenge tool against the PPP leadership. He also claimed that the cases against PPP leadership were fabricated and that NAB was relying on media trials.

The national anti-corruption watchdog has also summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on May 16 over illegal award of water supply contract of Sindh government to private companies.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has criticised the NAB saying everybody knew who was behind National Accountability Bureau’s ‘rouge’ acts against them.

He said they had been facing them for three generations and such actions could not halt them.

In a tweet he said: “Yeh jo NAB gardi ha, is kay peachy ham janty hain kon hain. 3 naslon say inkay maqabla kartay aien hain, ab nahi rukhnay waly.”

The tweet came in response to the summon issued by NAB on Tuesday in which it had asked the PPP chairman to appear before the accountability watchdog on May 17 in Park Lane Case.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur have also recorded their statements in the fake accounts case so far.