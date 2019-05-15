Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The engine of a freight train, carrying diesel, caught fire here at Dabban Wala railway station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and railways officials, the fire erupted in the engine of a freight train due to short-circuit caused in the batteries. Rescue fire-fighters controlled the fire well in time and saved 31 oil tanker bogies of train, containing diesel from fire. The officials informed that the train was carrying diesel from Mahmood Kot (Muzaffargarh) oil refinery to Sihala railway station.