KHANEWAL - The administration will make no compromise on the quality of foodstuffs being sold at Ramazan Bazaars, said Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch.

During a visit to Sasta Ramazan Bazaar at Quli Bazaar, he directed price magistrates and assistant commissioners concerned to monitor the prices as well as the standard of foodstuffs. He said that the quality and prices of milk and yogurt was also being monitored in markets, adding that fair price shops at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars set up by the district administration offered special discount on 19 food items, including rice, flour, dates, sugar, vegetables, fruit, cooking oil, ghee, gram flour, and pulses. He said that citizens were being provided top quality food at Ramazan Bazaars and a parallel mechanism had been evolved to take action against those involved in artificial price hike.

The DC said that every possible relief was being provided to citizens at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars according to the instructions of Punjab chief minister. He added that on the directions of the CM, as many as 309 Sasta Ramazan Bazaars are functional and billions of rupees were being spent to provide daily use items on subsidised rates. He said that a complaint cell had also been set up at Ramazan Bazaars and arrangements of cleanliness, security and parking along with first aid facility had also been made. He said that stall owners had been directed to display pricelists at prominent places.

The DC lauded the role of business community in the establishment of Ramazan Bazaars, adding that he would personally visit vegetable market to monitor the auction process to discourage profiteering. He said that the officers of district administration and assistant commissioners should be vigilant and active to provide relief to people at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars. He said that the trading community had supported the administration in the sale of items at controlled rates, adding that action was being taken against hoarders involved in artificial price hike. The DC said that the doors of his office were always open for people, and they might for any complaint, query, or suggestion.