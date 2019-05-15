Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition regarding provision of security to newly married Ghotki girls who recently converted to Islam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the minority’s rights were protected under Constitution like other citizens. During course of proceeding, commission’s member IA Rehman pleaded before the bench that minorities were unsecured in the whole Sindh province. He stated that this impression should be eliminated that minorities in Pakistan were unsafe.

It was their desire to visit the relevant area and hear the people opinion but they could not do this, he added. Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s MNA Ramesh Kumar, the chief justice said the lawmaker could raise the matter before the parliament.

Dr. Ramesh requested the bench to issue directives to Parliament in light of commission report constituted to view the matter of Ghotki girls.

The court observed that it could not pass any directions to the Parliament. However, the bench reserved its decision regarding the matter. It may be mentioned here that earlier, the bench had declared that the two girls had married willfully and converted to Islam.