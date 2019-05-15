Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Model Villages are being set up for orphaned, destitute and street children across the country.

Chairing a meeting of heads of various welfare organizations and philanthropists in Islamabad on Wednesday, the NA Speaker said orphans and destitute children will be provided all basic facilities, including accommodation, education, and medical treatment, at the Model Villages.

Asad Qaiser has said that serving the needy and destitute is the collective responsibly of all stakeholders.

He said that the incumbent government is especially focusing on the most vulnerable part of population i.e. persons with disabilities, street children, widows and marginalized members of the society. "Serving the poor and needy bestows blessings from Allah", he added.

The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al-Zaabi also attended the meeting on special invitation.

While mentioning the role of international stakeholders and other Philanthropic organizations the speaker encouraged the participation of all in the establishment of model villages for the welfare of the helpless and the poor to provide education, health, housing and other essential needs of life. He said that these model villages will provide the state of the art facility for those who are unable to afford these facilities.

He appreciated the role of welfare organizations for establishing these villages. He said that all provincial capitals and Islamabad Capital Territory will have model villages.

"The incumbent government has also taken policy initiatives to provide all basic necessities to the lower strata of the society and uplifting the common people'', he added. He also informed that a model village covering an area of one thousand kannals is going to be established soon in Allah Abad, District Swabi KPK.

While Referring the cordial and brotherly relations with UAE, the speaker said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy common religious, cultural and trade ties as UAE is trusted friend of Pakistan.

"UAE always stood shoulder by shoulder with Pakistan in times of difficulties and always supported Pakistan graciously" he added. He appreciated the role of UAE for supporting the different welfare organizations in Pakistan. He also asked for the support of UAE in the establishment of model villages across the country.

The Ambassador UAE Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al-Zaabi said that he considered Pakistan his second home and his people and government always gives great importance to Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of the Speaker National Assembly for serving the needy and destitute and assured his all out support in establishment of model villages.

He said that UAE trade and business firms are taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan. The participants of the meeting appreciated the keen interest of UAE Ambassador in establishing these villages and welcomed the support of UAE in this regard.