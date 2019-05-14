Share:

XI’AN -The 29th China National Book Expo will be held in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, from July 27 to 30, according to a press conference held in Xi’an Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 publishers from the Chinese mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macao will attend the book fair. Organizers will also invite publishers from a number of countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative for attendance.

The book fair, jointly hosted by the National Press and Publication Administration and the local governments of Shaanxi and Xi’an, is expected to attract nearly 30,000 visitors and exhibitors.

The four-day expo will take place in five pavilions at an exhibition center that covers around 50,000 square meters, with parallel sessions held in the cities of Yan’an and Tongchuan in Shaanxi. A series of activities, including forums on digital publishing and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, will be held at the fair.