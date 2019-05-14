Share:

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the newly-established university in Rawalpindi would start admissions in June and over 7,000 girls students would be initially imparted higher education near their doorstep.

In a statement issued here, the minister thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for issuing notification for the Rawalpindi’s second largest women university. Sheikh Rashid said that the present government was taking special interest in laying a network of schools, colleges and institutions adding that more educational institutions are being built in the city. He said that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated a state of art Mother and Child Hospital equipped with latest gadgets along with 400 beds and had 11most modern operation theaters. The minister said that work on Main Line-I of Pakistan Railways would start shortly that was signed between Pakistan Railways and Government of China which would bring economic revolution in the country.

Rashid said that the development work of Nullah Leh project would be started soon as all the matters regarding the project were in final stage which would facilitate the people of twin cities.