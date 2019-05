Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men gunned down three labourers and injured one other at Goth Nazeer Ahmed area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Basheer said the victims were working in a local factory when armed assailants came there, opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, three workers died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while one other suffered injuries.