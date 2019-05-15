Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to promote bilateral ties and emphasized the need to further promote economic and trade relations between the two countries.

“There were many companies in UAE which were keen to invest in Gwadar and they recently visited Pakistan for the purpose,” the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi stated in a meeting with the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, on Tuesday.

The Ambassador reiterated his country commitment to stand by Pakistan for its time of economic crisis.

The Adviser informed that Pakistan highly valued its ties with UAE which had always extended support to Pakistan in difficult times.

He said both countries needed to realize the full potential of their ties by encouraging the private sector to come and invest in Pakistan.

He briefed the Ambassador about the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, adding the Prime Minister sincerely wanted to do something for the development of the country and, in this regard, he has developed good partnership with international community.

He also thanked the UAE government for providing financial support to Pakistan under the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The Ambassador said both Pakistan and UAE needed to work together to further upgrade their ties aiming at developing strategic partnership.

He informed that he was optimistic that the current high level of exchanges between the two countries would open the door of investment in Pakistan.