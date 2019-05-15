Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly improved due to slight surge in mercury level and on Tuesday it stood at 170,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded at 48,900 cusecs against outflow of 55,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded at 44,300 cusecs against outflow of 70,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.88 feet, which was 20.88 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1159.40 feet, which was 119.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 93,500, 76,100 and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, 47,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.