Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts case.

Zardari has been summoned by the National Accountability on May 16 in relation to Haresh Company case, which is a part of the ongoing investigation in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

In the petition, Zardari has stated that he has been summoned by the accountability watchdog in the Haresh Company case and he could be arrested.

The former president has requested the court that NAB be stopped from arresting him and that his bail be approved.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating more than 30 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Several ‘benami’ accounts at multiple private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.