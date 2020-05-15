ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday urged the people pray at home today (May 15) as the Friday and Youn-e-Ali (AS) were falling together.
The PPP leader appealed to the nation in a video message to protect themselves and their children from Covid-19.
He said: “Tomorrow (May 15) is not only Jamatul Mubarak but also 21st Ramadan and Yom-e-Ali (AS) so we all should say special prayers at home and pray to Almighty Allah to save us all from this pandemic.”
Bilawal said that we should also say special prayers for our front line doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and health workers who are fighting with Covid-19 and putting their own lives and health in danger. We want to put as much burden on them as much they can bear, he said.
He also got briefing about the situation of Covid-19 and relief activities through telephone to Senator Yousuf Baloch, Sindh ministers Sohail Anwar Sial and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and member national assembly Khalid Khan Lund.
Senator Yousuf Baloch presented the Chairman a report about Covid-19 situation in Lyari and also briefed about the ration distribution in the area. Chairman Bilawal instructed Senator Yousuf Baloch to take every measure to protect people from Covid-19 and have awareness for the people to follow social distancing.
The PPP chief was briefed about the situation in Larkana from Sohail Anwar Sial who presented a detailed report to the Chairman.
He directed Sohail Anwar Sial to resolve people’s issues in the area and assure relief to them. Sohail Anwar Sial informed the Chairman that all measures are being taken for Yom-e-Ali (AS) and also said that measures are being taken to distribute Zakwat to the deserving before Eid. Rupees 2000 has been delivered to each person with BISP card and during 2019-20 a total of 189.868 rupees have been distributed to 94934 registered people.
Bilawal got information about labourers from Ikramullah Dharejo and directed him to take every measure to protect labourers from Covid-19.
The PPP has a priority to save the health and employment of labourers, the PPP Chairman said.
He asked Dharejo to inform people about the importance of social distancing.