ATTOCK - The number of novel coronavirus cases reached to 83 in Attock on Thursday, setting off alarm bells ringing. The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive patients tally soared to 83 on Thursday. According to focal person, the tehsil Hassanabdal reported the highest single-day spike as five new cases were reported in UC Bhalr Joggi of already having a positive case of a female. He said that presently five coronavirus positive patients including three women are under treatment in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal of which three belong to the same family. While giving details about the under-treatment patients in the district, he said that seven are admitted in DHQ Hospital Attock, four in THQ Hospital Hassanabdal, two in PAC Hospital Kamra Cantt, one in THQ Hospital Hazro, three in THQ Hospital Fatehjang while one at CMH Attock.