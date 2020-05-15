Share:

The United States awarded aerospace giant Lockheed Martin more than $900 million to build 21 maritime combat helicopters for India and three for the US Navy, the Defence Department said in a statement.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation of Owego, New York is awarded a $904,800,000.... contract for the production and delivery of three MH-60R Seahawk maritime aircraft for the US Navy and 21 MH-60Rs for the government of India", the release said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, the company won more than $6 billion to produce interceptors and other equipment for the Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence system.

In April, the US military awarded a contract worth more than $500 million to Lockheed Martin to build eight F-16 fighter jets for Bulgaria.

The Seahawk is a maritime variant of the US Army's Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters are part of a $3 billion security pact US President Donald Trump finalised with New Delhi during his visit to India in February.

US Defence Department Awards Boeing $2.6 Billion in Cruise Missile Contracts

US aerospace giant Boeing won two cruise missile contracts worth over $2.6 billion combined to support foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia and six other countries, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company of St. Louis, Missouri is awarded a $1,971,754,089... contract to provide non-recurring engineering associated with the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM ER) obsolescence redesign effort as well as the production and delivery of 650 SLAM ER missiles in support of the government of Saudi Arabia", the release said on Wednesday.

Boeing also won $656 million to provide 467 Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Japan, India, South Korea, Qatar, Brazil, and The Netherlands, the release added.

In December 2019, the Boeing Company received a $265 million modification contract to upgrade the US Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) interceptor system.

The AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER (Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response) is an advanced standoff precision-guided, air-launched cruise missile. The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile.