ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau investigation team grilled the former Prime Minsiter Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG scam in the light of fresh evidences and handed over a questionnaire in this regard on Thursday, The Nation has learnt.

The Bureau also summoned Shahid Abbasi's son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi on May 18th, in same case for recording of his statement. Well placed sources told The Nation that NAB team asked the questions from former PM about transactions in his account in last ten years. Shahid Khaqan told NAB that he borrowed the money from the Airblue group and also took monthly salary from it as well. The NAB sources said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also submitted record of his ten-year bank transactions. The Bureau investigation had also handed over a questionnaire to former PM with directions to submit the probe team with detailed answers and required data.