Rawalpindi - Normal life has been paralysed in large parts of city after heavy rain lashed the region on Thursday midnight.

According to Metrological Department, Saidpurreceived 47mm rain, Golra 49mm, Bokra 104mm, PMD, H-8-77 and Chaklala 62mm. Basin mean was 69.17. Similarly, water was 6.5 feet in NullahLeh and 8 feet at Gawalmandi.

More rain is expected in upcoming days, said an officer of Met Office.

Roads at Adiala, Gorakhpur, Ali Town, Morgah, TahliMohri, DhokeSyedan, Misrial, Chakri, Pirwadhai, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar, Kashmir Colony, DhokeElahiBux, DhokeMangtal, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazaar, Commercial Market, Rehmanabad, Sixth Road, Double Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, New Shakrial, Old Shakrial, Trolley Stop, Muslim Town, ShaheenChowk, Chah Sultan, LiaquatBagh, College Road, Tipu Road, Gulistan Colony, Al Shifa Eye Hospital, Soan, Bus Terminal, Fatima Colony, Taxi Stand, SihalaMorr and Rawat were waterlogged and transport were affected.

Water also entered in houses of people located in low-lying areas adding miseries during holy month of Ramzan. The most affected areas were Nadim Colony, Afshan Colony, Fauji Colony and many other areas of cantt and garrison city.

Water also inundated in flyovers at Committee Chowk and PirwadhaiMorr making them no go zone for traffic. The business activities have been suspended in almost all the markets and bazaars.

According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) spokesman Umar, Managing Director (MD) has put all the staffers on high alert with sending heavy machinery and suckers to the points flooded by rain water. He said the officials also provided services to the citizens stuck in rain.

A massive traffic jam also occurred on various roads with continuous struggles by traffic wardens to ease traffic flow following orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar.

The levels of NullahLeh and Soan River also rose to a dangerous level while putting the district government on the toes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anwar ulHaq along with his teams also visited various parts of city to monitor the situation.

Officials of the irrigation department said if it continues to rain with the same intensity, water levels may reach the danger mark. The heavy rain is also ruining the crops in Potohar Region, they said.

However, the citizens residing in low-lying areas blasted the district government and other civic agencies for their failure in cleaning sewerage systems causing flooding their houses. “Rain water entered in my house and damaged precious households” said Amir Hussain, a resident of Nadim Colony. He said rain water chocked the sewerage system.

Another citizen YasirJaved said heavy rain turned street leading to his house in Shakrialinto a river. “We are facing hardships in movement in street due to rain water,” he said.

Many others protested against negligence of city district government high ups that led to floods in many areas conflicting heavy loss to people.

On the other hand, heavy rain also doubled the miseries of villagers of Lehtrar, KotliSattian, Burj, Galli and MalootSattian. Reportedly, several roads got blocked due to land sliding in these areas. Weather got chilled after heavy rain.

WAPDA suspended electricity supply in several areas doubling the miseries of villagers.