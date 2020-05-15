Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taylor Swift has surprised a young fan with a handwritten letter and gifts after she thanked her mailman for his service during the COVID-19 crisis. Emerson Weber, 11, from Sioux Falls, Dakota, made the news recently after she sent a sweet note to her local postal worker, Doug, and said that writing letters are ‘important’. Taylor, 30, was so touched by Emerson’s story that she sent the young fan her own letter in the post and a collection of gifts. Emerson’s father, Hugh, took to Twitter to share the news along with a collection of photos. He revealed that Taylor had sent perfume, merchandise in different sizes, a handwritten letter with illustrations and had even gifted her own wax seal stamp.