Share:

LAHORE - The first and second qualifying round matches were decided in the 3rd Nayza All Pakistan Open championship 2018 here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) courts on Wednesday.

In men’s singles qualifying first round, Kashif Hussain, Ayyaz Khan, Jehanzeb Khan, Zain Chaudhary, Hammad Malik, Haseeb Imran and Hammad Ahmed carved out easy victories. Kashif Hussain beat Naveed Zafar 8-2, Ayyaz Khan beat Muaz bin Waqas 8-1, Jehanzeb Khan beat Musa Haroon 8-3, Zain Chaudhary beat Sohaib Waseem 8-3, Hammad Malik beat Shayaan 9-7, Haseeb Imran beat Wahab Khan 8-2 and Hammad Ahmed beat Waqas Basit 8-3.

In the men’s singles second qualifying round, Imran Bhatti, Kashanul Haq, Israr Gul, Izhar Iftikhar, Nalain Abbas, Ikram Ullah, Jehanzeb Khan, Parbhat Kumar, Sikandar Hayat, Farhan Ullah, Hammad Ahmed and Ahmed Waqas emerged as winners after beating their respective opponents.

Imran Bhatti beat Aakif Hussain 8-1, Kashanul Haq beat Kashif Hussain 8-0, Israr Gul beat Adnan Khan 8-0, Izhar Iftikhar beat Adnan bhatti 8-2, Nalain Abbas beat Abdullah Kareem 8-1, Ikram ullah beat Zain Chaudhary 8-1, Jehanzeb Khan beat Sharaiz Usman 8-2, Parbhat Kumar beat Faizan Fayyaz 8-5, Sikandar Hayat beat Shamoon patras 8-0, Farhan ullah beat Hafiz Hamza Khalid 8-5, Hammad Ahmed beat Ehtishan Sattar 8-0 and Ahmed Waqas beat Ghulam Shabeer 8-1.

Today (Thursday), the men’s singles main round matches will be played while the first round matches of U-18 will also be contested. PTF President Salim Saif Ullah Khan will inaugurate the opening ceremony at 2:45 pm.

PLTA Chief Iftikhar Ahmad Rao, Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), tennis players, their families and tennis enthusiasts will also be present.