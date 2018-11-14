Share:

MULTAN-All schools currently functioning in dangerous buildings are being shifted and their buildings would be upgraded to avert any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik observed during visit to different public schools to check quality of education and availability of facilities.

He further revealed that funds are being released for construction of boundary walls, bathrooms, new class rooms and IT labs at schools. He said that the education department has been given a special task to bring Multan at the top on literacy table.

The DC was of the opinion that the secret of progress of developed nations is hidden in their education system.

He added that equipping the young generation with knowledge and skills has become the most important need of the time.

He said that the government put education on top of priority list and released funds worth billions for its uplift. He declared that the district administration would leave no stone unturned for lifting the standard of education at schools.

He asked the teachers to build their capacity for teaching the children contemporary subjects.

Meanwhile, the DC carried out surprise visits to Shehbaz Sharif General Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Gynae Hospital.

Talking to the patients, he disclosed that the district administration has written to the provincial government for supply of additional 20,000 insulin kits due to high turnout of diabetic patients at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital.

He said that plenty of medicines and vaccines are available at all hospitals of Multan which are being offered to the patients for free.

He claimed that work was underway on war footings to bring revolutionary improvements in health sector.

“We’re procuring medical equipment besides recruiting doctors and other medical staff to make up shortage of resources at hospitals,” he added.

He said that the heads of all hospitals had been granted powers to purchase medicines and vaccines.

He added that the purchase of medicines and their supply to the patients were being monitored online by the provincial government.