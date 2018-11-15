Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Berk Ulas caused another upset in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship 2018-II by routing second seed Iran’s Arya Roghani in straight sets here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Wednesday. Ten matches were played on the third day of the tournament, as rain continued to disturb the matches. The Turkish player displayed excellent tennis skills to register 6-3, 6-2 victory. Third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman made it to the semi-finals by thrashing compatriot Ahmed Kamil 6-0, 6-0. Top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev breezed past Saqib Hayat 6-0. 6-0 while M Nauman Aftab beat Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi 7-6(3), 7-6(3). In girl’s event, second seed Mahin Qureshi withdrew from the tournament due to wrist injury while Chinese player Yi Wendan Zhu got walk over. Third seed Turkish player Mina and fourth seed Russian player Nadezhda won their respective quarterfinals in straight sets. In boys doubles, Sami Zeb/Subhan Bin Salik beat Shoaib Khan/Abdullah Abdullah 6-3, 6-3.–Staff Reporter