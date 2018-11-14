Share:

Lahore-Charming actor Daniyal Raheal has a personality that outshines in an industry already housing numerous larger than life personalities including his mother and sister - Seemi Raheal and Mehreen Raheal.

When asked of their influence in his career, Daniyal said, “They were the beacon that lit the way and showed me what the media world is all about. Later, when I reali0zed that this was the career I wanted to choose, they helped and guided me into that world not by nepotism, but by teaching me all the things that they had learned about it.”

After graduating in Film, Theatre & Television from BNU, Raheal made his first mark in theatre, very soon followed by television and film. Wooing audiences with his debut film ‘Operations 021’ (2014) followed by Motorcycle Girl (2018), his fans eagerly await more of Daniyal on screens.

When asked about his career graph, he said, “Most career paths, when worked on with honesty, drive and determination have a steady incline and then they tend to plateau at some stage, mine is no different. I feel that I am in the midst of my incline and once I have reached some type of top then will reach my plateau.”

Commenting on his entrepreneurial venture, the actor explained, “I love working behind the camera. I have always been good at creating concepts and writing stories so working on bringing some of them to life felt electric. To be honest that’s where I felt at home the most.”

When asked about the process of eliminating & selecting projects/roles, Daniyal said, “I like to play roles that have some meat on them, that require getting to know character beyond the surface and understanding him in a three-dimensional way. It is easy to play roles that have no depth but playing a negative role, as an example, allows you to break away from the normal construct of your own personality and embody someone else who is not you at all. Those are the roles that I feel appeal to me the most.”

“I just finished a serial called ‘Ki Jaana Main Kaun.’ I am also working on another drama serial, ‘Baandi.’ Currently, I am looking at some scripts for what I plan to do next. But like I mentioned earlier, I want to explore negative roles, one that allows me to explore parts of the human psyche that aren’t connected to me. Motorcycle Girl was along those lines but I want to do one which encapsulates a very strong negative character,” he added.

A promising actor, young yet assertive with his presence, we await the launch of his future projects and hope to see Daniyal in more prominent roles where he is given an opportunity to flaunt his untapped artistic talents.