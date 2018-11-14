Share:

GUJRANWALA-Members of Gujranwala District Bar Association on Wednesday locked the main gates of Sessions Court and judges' rooms in protest for the establishment an LHC bench in Gujranwala. All the lawyers went on strike, and staged a sit-in.

The litigants, who reached the courts from far-off areas of the district, were seen in miserable condition sitting on footpaths or wandering about here and there, waiting for end to the lawyers' strike.

The lawyer community, holding placards and banners, inscribed with their demands, chanted slogans and demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and the LHC chief justice take notice of the matter and announced the establishment of an LHC bench at Gujranwala. A large number of lawyers also staged a sit-in on the premises of Sessions Court while the bar president, during an address to a gathering, said that their demand was genuine and they would continue their strike till the announcement of an LHC bench at Gujranwala.