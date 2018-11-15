Share:

LAHORE - The successful ‘HBL PSL’ journey continues with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the bank confirming the renewal of title sponsorship rights for the next three years.

HBL initially partnered with PSL for the first three years of the tournament. In this period, ‘HBL PSL’ went on to become the single largest and most loved platform in Pakistan.

This renewal covers rights for HBL as the title sponsor for the next three seasons of the Pakistan Super League from 2019 to 2021. The new title sponsorship deal has seen a significant increase from the last three years and will see a wide array of exciting activations and promotions around the tournament.

Commenting on the development, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said that the renewal is proof of a leading brand like HBL’s commitment, resolve and belief in the PSL and in Pakistan cricket. “I am delighted to confirm that HBL will continue to partner with us for the Pakistan Super League.

“We have partnered for a phenomenal journey so far and we hope to work closely with HBL on the tournament, various activations and an unprecedented marketing campaign,” he added. HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb said: “The PSL has come a long way and HBL is proud to have partnered with a world class league. As we gear up for the next three exciting years of ‘HBL PSL’, we look forward to providing more opportunities to the young cricketers, to enable their dreams of becoming international cricket stars.”

HBL Chief Marketing Officer Naveed Asghar said: “The ‘HBL PSL’ has become the largest platform in Pakistan, in line with our brand promise. It has fulfilled dreams of many young budding Pakistani cricketers to become cricketing stars.

“It has also elevated the image of Pakistan cricket internationally while reviving the passion for cricket. We promise to make the next three years of ‘HBL PSL’ much bigger and even more entertaining.”

The ‘HBL Pakistan Super League’ player draft for season four will take place on November 20, 2018 in Islamabad. ‘HBL PSL’ returns to action with a glittering opening ceremony and the opening match on February 14, 2019.