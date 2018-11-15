Share:

LAHORE - Pendency of files in FIA Punjab has touched alarming level for the last two months since assumption of charge by current Director Waqar Abbasi, well placed sources in the agency revealed.

Apart from pendency, upright officers have landed in hot water and the officers who were dismissed from service in past were not only restored but given lucrative postings.

Deputy Director FIA Gujrat Sajjaad Mustafa Bajwa, widely known for his good reputation, was transferred from his office in an insulting way by the director. Mr. Bajwa in a letter addressed to director and director general said that he tolerated the abusive language of director in the best interest of department but he will not tolerate such language next time.

The aggrieved officer further said in his letter that he wrote a letter to Deputy Director Gujranwala to further submit the same to director FIA Lahore for final decision on closure or registration of cases against 200 confidential reports but to no avail. Then officer in a meeting with director FIA requested him to provide list of Hawala Hundi agents operating in Gujrat which was forwarded by State Bank of Pakistan to director office but list was not furnished. The officer got bail for accused in Hushmat Medical College rejected and informed his director but instead of appreciating him he transferred the officer from his post. Mr. Bajwa had arrested all accused allegedly involved in Libya shipwreck case.

Inspector Mohsin Waheed Butt, who was awarded Rs. 2 lac cash prize and a shield by former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan for his good performance in past, was transferred from Gujranwala and posted to security branch zonal office by the present director due to reasons best known to him.

Mr. Mohsin enjoyed good reputation in the agency and former director FIA Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also, in recognition of his services, displayed banners at FIA office. He arrested record number of proclaimed offenders and court absconders during his posting in Gujranwala. Mohsin was on medical leave but director, after transferring him, started an inquiry against him on the charges of absence from duty.

A senior officer of FIA seeking anonymity said that it takes 20 to 30 days for the constitution of a medical board but present director, using his personal influence, managed the medical board which will issue report in next couple of days in Mohsin’s case.

After taking over the charge of his office, director FIA posted Khurram Shakoor as additional director admin, the officer is facing two corruption inquires in the department. Then director posted Inspector Shahid Pervez as SHO FIA office Gujrat, the officer was dismissed from service on different charges during tenure of former Director FIA, Dr Usman Anwar. Shahid Pervez replaced Majid Niazi who was performing as SHO Gujrat and enjoying good reputation in FIA circles. Another officer Tahir Kohli dismissed from services in an illegal kidney transplant case in the city was restored and now was performing protocol duty of director.

Inspector Mashhud Jameel, who was dismissed from service, has also been restored and is awaiting posting.

Applicants coming from far-flung areas are facing hardships regarding outcome of their applications. Talking to this scribe, an aged person Ali Hassan in his 70s said, “I am from Lahore and have been visiting FIA Lahore office for the last two months to get an inquiry registered against accused who had defrauded him worth Rs. 7 lac”. He said no body was there to listen to his grievances.

Another man, 25, who was sitting quiet outside director office said, “I belong to Faisalabad, my name has been placed in blacklist category mistakenly due to which now I cannot travel abroad”. Despite repeated visits of FIA Lahore office I could not succeed to get my name deleted from blacklist category. Well-placed sources in FIA said that there were heap of files waiting for action in different circles including more than 800 inquiries-cum-cases with Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC), more than 250 files of FIA Ant-Corruption Circle (ACC), 250 files in other circles and more than 150 files at director office.

When contacted, Director FIA Punjab Waqar Abbasi said there was no file lying pending with his office. Pointing towards his table, he asked the scribe, “Can you see any file on my table here?” To another question about postings and transfers of controversial officers, he said it was internal matter of his office and he was not answerable to any media person about that.

However, a spokesman for FIA said that no doubt pendency was there and the director was disposing of official business with slow pace. He said since director was a newcomer, it will take time to build trust between director and his subordinates.