Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has constituted new committees for different departments, which will start working immediately.

This was decided at the 40th meeting of the Board of the Commissioners held at the PHC office here on Wednesday. Chairperson BoC Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi presided over the meeting, which was attended by members BoC Hussain Naqi, Brig (retd) Dr Samina Rubab, Ambreen Irfan, Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan, Dr Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti and Syed Ali Akbar. Earlier, Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the Board about progress on decision of the previous meeting, and performance of various departments. Dr Lakhvi directed the newly-constituted committees to complete their respective assigned tasks at the earliest possible. He observed that the performance of the PHC could be improved further through better strategy and persistent efforts. “By implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), people will get the same treatment, and the PHC will ensure it at all costs,” he added.