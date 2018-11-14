Share:

KASUR-The district police officer (DPO) directed the SDPOs and SHOs of the district to take action against the criminals and gangs to ensure protection to the life and property of the common man.

During a meeting with police officers here, Dr Shehzad Asif stressed the need for the elimination of crime, seeking effective steps for maintaining law and order in the district.

The DPO discussed various steps for peace maintenance with the police officers; he asked them to ensure immediate arrest of the criminals involved in heinous crime.

He also reviewed the performance of the SHOs, and gave them instructions regarding submissions of progress reports. The DPO also ordered the officers to start search operations to lasso the absconders.