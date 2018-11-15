Share:

A sessions court on Wednesday ordered the Civil Lines SHO to submit a report by November 16 (Friday) on police failure to register a case against TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, TLYRA head Ashraf Jalali and others. They are accused of issuing remarks against the judiciary and the army following the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case. A petition was filed by a citizen Abdullah Malik claiming that the Civil Lines SHO had failed to file an FIR against the aforementioned leaders of religio-political parties. The court had also directed the SHO to submit his response yesterday. However, the order was not complied with and no representative of the police appeared before the court. The court ordered the SHO to submit a response by Friday.