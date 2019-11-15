Share:

Nowshera - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday praised the Armoured Corps for its performance in conventional as well as in non-conventional combat.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera and installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar as colonel commandant Armoured Corps, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (retired), large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds (martyrs) attended the installation ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Army Chief appreciated the performance of the Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat.

Earlier upon arrival, General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid floral wreath on Shuhada’s monument.