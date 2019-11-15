Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday has visited Frontier Corps Headquarters and laid floral wreath on martyrs’ monument.

According to details, the top army official lauded the courage and determination of soldiers for the safety of motherland and also vowed to continue steps for long-lasting peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, COAS had visited Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera, where Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar was installed as colonel commandant Armoured Corps.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (Retired) and large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of martyrs attended the event.

General Bajwa appreciated the performance of Armoured Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combats.