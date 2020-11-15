Share:

LAHORE -The 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament 2020 began here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday and eight matches were played on the first day in the men’s singles qualifying first round. Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cup captain, said that a large number of players are participating in the mega event from across the country. The main draw matches will get underway from tomorrow (Monday) at 10:30 am, where the top ranked players will be seen in action. In the men’s singles qualifying first round matches, Faizan Fayyaz beat Capt Danish Omer 8-1, Salman Shakeel beat M Maaz Khan 8-1, Jabir Ali beat Haroon Zahid 8-2, Ahmad Asjad beat Abdul Hanan Khan 8-7(2), Subhan Bin Salik beat Farman Shakeel 8-6, Mahatir Muhammad beat Talha Saqib 8-2, M Yousaf Jamal beat Hassan Kamran 8-1, Aqib Hayyat beat Saad Ibrahim 8-3, Mauz Ahmad beat Bilal Farooq 8-0, Hasheesh Kumar beat Hussnain Ali 8-0, Rana Humyum beat uzair Khan 8-6, Waqas Ahmad beat Hamza Jawad 8-3, Nauman Aftab beat Shaeel Durab 8-4. Hassan Ali beat Imam Arif 8-2, Hassam Khan beat Bakir Ali 8-3, Bilal Farooq beat Mauz Khan 8-0, Fayyaz Khan beat Waqas Basit 8-1 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Hussain Ali 8-0. Today (Sunday), the men’s singles second round qualifying matches will be played while tomorrow (Monday), the opening ceremony will be held where PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will be chief guest and inaugurate the event, which is conducted every year in the memory of Rashid Malik’s late son Sheheryar Malik.