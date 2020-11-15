Share:

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Sunday said after winning elections will begin work for the region on emergency basis.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that after historic federal packages for Karachi and South Balochistan, now work will start on package for Gilgit-Baltistan.

He further said that PTI will form government in Gilgit-Baltistan after today’s election.

It is pertinent to mention here that voting for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Sunday is underway amid tight security, with over 330 candidates, including some political bigwigs, in the running.

As many as 126,997 fresh voters will poll their right of vote in general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A district wise voter list has been issued from Election Commission of GB, which showed that in election 2015, total numbers of voters were 618,364. In 2020, total registered voters are 745,361, which shows that 126997 fresh voters will poll their votes in favor of their candidates in upcoming general election of GB.

Overall District Diamer GB has more voters with a figure of 119452 than other districts of GB. While, district Nagir of GB has less voters among other districts of GB with a total figure of 37172 voters.

A total of 1,160 polling stations have been set up for GB elections, out of which 311 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 428 have been declared highly sensitive.