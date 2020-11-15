Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has said that blaming Pakistan Army is not acceptable to common people as masses love their Army.

Addressing the Mimber-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid here on Saturday, he said that anyone saying something wrong against the army was, in fact, abusing the country.

He said it was narrative of the enemy of the country, which was constructed in Delhi, and it reached Pakistan via London.

The Minister said that all conspiracies against Pakistan had always failed every time. He said that the message of Pakistan should be promoted from the minbers (pulpits) of mosques.

He urged ulema and rulers to play their role for correction of each other, adding that the real role of ulema was to connect each other instead of breaking them apart.

“That scholar is unfortunate who creates division among his followers,” he added. He said that sectarian differences had secondary position in society.

Other speakers including Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Hafiz Fazl-ur-Rahim Ashrafi, Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, Allama Afzal Haideri, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Dr Raghab Hussain Naeemi and others also addressed the conference.

They said that Mimber-o-Mehrab is the great sources of protection and promotion of the Muslim Ummah and Islam.

The speakers said that conspiracies of enemies could be foiled by promoting the message of Pakistan.

Ulema will defend all national institutions through Mimber-o-Mehrab, they added.

At the end, they offered special dua for development and prosperity of the country, protection of Pak Army and freedom of Kashmir and Palestine.

The conference was held under the aegis of Majlis Ulema Pakistan (MUP).